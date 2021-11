Belarus has granted Ukrainian carriers 7,000 additional international freight international freight transport permits.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Infrastructure announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Ukrainian carriers will receive 4,000 bilateral permits and 3,000 transit permits.

According to the statement, the permits will be available for ordering electronically from 16:00 on November 22, 2021.

"The Ukrainian parliament adopted the draft law No. 0060 ‘On the Ratification of the Protocol between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on Amendments to the Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Belarus on International Road Traffic dated December 17, 1992,’ on November 5, 2021. The national procedures are currently being completed to allow this document to enter into force and ensure that Ukrainian carriers will not need to obtain international freight transport permits in the near future," the ministry said in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier, Ukraine and the Republic of Azerbaijan agreed to increase the quotas for international freight transport permits in September.

Turkey granted Ukrainian carriers 6,000 additional international freight transport permits in three categories in July.

Ukraine and Italy agreed to increase the number of international freight transport permits for Euro V emission standard vehicles by 1,500 in July.

