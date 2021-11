Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss Ukraine at the planned negotiations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said this at a joint press conference with Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib in Moscow (Russia) on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the course of the next contact between our presidents - its time and other parameters are now being discussed - undoubtedly, the Ukrainian topic will arise one way or another," Lavrov said.

He noted that during the Geneva summit of Putin and Biden in June, the U.S. President reaffirmed his adherence to the Minsk Agreements, including that part of these agreements, which presupposes a special status for Donbas.

According to Lavrov, this issue was also discussed when U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland visited Russia in October and reiterated Biden's earlier position.

As the Russian Foreign Minister noted, based on the results of the negotiations with the United States, Russia expects that they will contribute to the implementation of the Minsk Agreements by Ukraine.

At the same time, Lavrov stressed that Russia does not consider it necessary to create any new formats of negotiations on Ukraine, except for the existing Normandy Format (Ukraine, Russia, France, Germany) and the mechanism for implementing agreements through the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation on Donbas (Ukraine - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Russia).

Lavrov specified that during the last U.S. administration, Russia had contact with American representatives in Ukraine, while not undermining the authority of the Normandy Four and without encroaching on the prerogatives of the contact group.

He called such contacts useful for exchanging views.

Besides, Lavrov said that in recent weeks, the Ukrainian leadership, especially the military, has been escalating militant rhetoric, which, in his opinion, may indicate an intention to bring the conflict into a hot phase.

In this context, he mentioned the use in October by the Armed Forces of Ukraine of the Bayraktar scout-attack unmanned complex to destroy the militants' weapons and the statement that the Ukrainian military had no restrictions on the use of weapons in Donbas.

According to Lavrov, such statements and actions are aimed at Ukraine's refusal to fulfill the agreements signed in July 2020 on how to respond to fire and how to coordinate the opening of return fire.

At the same time, he rebuked Germany and France, which in this situation support Ukraine's actions, and expressed the absence of Russia's intention to meet in the near future in the Normandy Format.

“We are told: let's once again gather in the Normandy Format. This is a road to nowhere, and I am very worried about the stubbornness with which both Berlin and Paris do not want to support the implementation of the Minsk Agreements,” the Russian Foreign Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the meeting between Putin and Biden took place on June 16 in Geneva (Switzerland).

Russian media, citing the words of Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, report that contacts between Putin and Biden are possible before the New Year, but they may take place later.

