Zhelezniak Believes That Next Parliamentary Elections Should Be Held In Autumn Of 2023, But Authorities May Tr

The chairperson of the Holos faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Yaroslav Zhelezniak, believes that the next parliamentary elections should be held in the autumn of 2023, but the authorities may try to hold them after the presidential election in 2024.

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“I believe that there is no collision. The Constitution of Ukraine quite clearly defines when the elections will take place, they should be held at the end of October 2023,” he said.

He called all the other options "creative interpretation of the Constitution."

"If the authorities have a sufficiently high rating for the President to be elected for a second term, then I think that at some point we will see the submission of the MPs to the Constitutional Court, so that the norms of the Constitution will be deciphered there, so that there are presidential ones first, and then parliamentary ones," the MP said.

According to him, if the abovementioned does not happen, the elections will be held according to the schedule - in autumn of 2023.

According to Article 77 of the Constitution, the regular elections of MPs are held on the last Sunday of October of the fifth year of the Verkhovna Rada's powers, referring to this article, the elections should take place in autumn of 2023.

At the same time, in Article 76 indicates that the term of office of parliament is five years, and given that the Verkhovna Rada was elected in the summer of 2019 in snap elections, elections are to be held in autumn of 2024.

The next presidential elections are to be held in the spring of 2024, therefore, the parliament will be elected before or after the elections of the head of state, which may affect the ratings of the parties.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court, Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Olha Sovhyria believes that the final answer when the next parliamentary elections are to take place - in 2023 or 2024 - should be given by the Constitutional Court.

MP from the Servant of the People faction, chairperson of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev believes that the next parliamentary elections should be held in autumn of 2023.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko is convinced that the next parliamentary elections should take place in autumn of 2023, any other decision, in his opinion, is unconstitutional.

