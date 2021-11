Ukraine: Participation Of Ambassador To Iran In Formal Court Hearing On UIA Plane Crash Inexpedient

Ukraine considers it inexpedient for Ukraine’s ambassador to Iran to participate in a formal court hearing upon the crash of Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company’s plane not far from Teheran.

The press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that to date, requests for international legal assistance in criminal proceedings sent by the Ukrainian side to the competent authorities of Iran have not been fully implemented, and the requested documents and information have not been provided by the Iranian side.

Consequently, the Foreign Ministry considers it inappropriate for the Ukrainian Ambassador to Iran to participate in a formal court hearing on the UIA plane crash.

The Foreign Ministry called on Iran to fulfill its obligations under international law and to provide the requested information to the Ukrainian competent authorities.

On November 21, the Iranian military court began hearings in the case of the shooting down by the Iranian military of the Ukrainian passenger plane of UIA in 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 8, 2020, shortly after its departure from Tehran airport, the Boeing plane of the Ukrainian airline UIA flight PS752 crashed.

The disaster killed all 176 people on board.

Among them were citizens of seven countries, including 11 Ukrainians (all 9 crew members and 2 passengers).

On January 11, Iran admitted that it had shot down the Ukrainian plane with a missile.

At the same time, only at the end of July, Iran provided access to the "black boxes" of the aircraft.

Until the end of the investigation, Ukraine is not ready to agree with Iran's assertion that the plane was shot down due to human error, and believes that the main issue in the investigation into the circumstances of the downing was possible interference with the Iranian airspace control system.

In early January 2021, Iran handed over to Ukraine a draft technical report on the causes of the plane's crash.

Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called it an attempt to hide the true causes of the disaster.

In May, a Canadian court ruled that Iran's shooting down of the UIA plane was a deliberate terrorist act.

