A recent survey shows that 85.5% of young Chinese are willing to take up side jobs. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Of the 2,454 respondents aged from 18 to 35, nearly 12% have already had a side job in addition to their full-time work.

Nearly 82% of the respondents found that more young people are taking up side jobs, with popular choices including online business, being internet celebrities, and selling online courses.

Among the people surveyed, 63.8% said that the capability of overall planning is vital to side hustles.

The attitude toward having side hustles varies among young people. About 72% believe that side jobs provide more possibilities, while 63.5% said that side hustles enrich spiritual life and offer a more colorful life outside of work.

