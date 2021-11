Curling and ice hockey training center for Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics Games in Beijing, China. Photo by Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin.

China's central bank will issue a set of commemorative coins for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, The Xinhua News Agency reported.

The coins, all legal tender, include a gold coin and a silver coin, the People's Bank of China said in a statement.

Both coins will feature the official emblem of the Winter Paralympics on the obverse, decorated with pictures of the Great Wall and snowflakes.

The commemorative coin for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games.

The refined gold coin, with a diameter of 20 mm, contains 5 grams of 99.9 percent pure gold and has a denomination of 80 yuan (about $12.5). Its reverse side is inscribed with the mascot of the upcoming Winter Paralympics.

In a unique rectangular form, the refined silver coin contains 15 grams of 99.9 percent fine silver and has a denomination of 5 yuan.

It features the signs of six sports at the Winter Paralympics and "Beijing 2022" written in braille, said the statement.

The commemorative coins for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

