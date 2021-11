A Long March-4B rocket carrying the satellite Gaofen-11 03 blasts off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center. Photo by Zheng Bin/Xinhua.

China launched a new satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in the northern province of Shanxi on.

The satellite, Gaofen-11 03, was launched by a Long March-4B rocket and entered the planned orbit successfully.

Developed by the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, the satellite will be mainly used for land surveys, city planning, land rights confirmation, road network design, crop yield estimation and disaster prevention and mitigation.

The launch marked the 397th mission for the Long March series carrier rockets.

