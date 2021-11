President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will deliver his annual address to the parliament on Wednesday, December 1.

The Holos parliamentary faction’s leader Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced this in his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"They are saying that all parliamentarians and viewers of the Rada’s broadcasts will be able to enjoy the president's annual address to fellow citizens on the first day of winter (December 1)," he wrote.

Besides, according to him, the Servant of the People parliamentary faction’s leader David Arakhamia said on November 18 that the head of state's annual address to the parliament was planned for December, but he did not specify a date.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Zelenskyy delivered his annual address to the parliament on October 20, 2020.

