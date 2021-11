The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expects President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev to refute his statement about Crimea.

The Foreign Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On November 19, the Ambassador of Bulgaria in Kyiv Kostadin Kodzhabashev was invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. The Ukrainian side informed the Ambassador of our state's position on the incorrectness and inadmissibility of the statements of the President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev regarding Crimea during yesterday's pre-election televised debates," the press service notes.

According to media reports, the incumbent President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, who is being re-elected for a second term, said during the debate that sanctions against Russia are ineffective and that Crimea is now Russian.

The Foreign Ministry notes that Radev's words do not contribute to the development of good-neighborly relations between Ukraine and Bulgaria and sharply discord with the official position of Sofia on supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

The ministry said that Ambassador Kodzhabashev assured Bulgaria's unchanging position regarding support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including Crimea as an integral part of Ukraine's territory, and efforts to de-occupy the peninsula, in particular through Bulgaria's participation in the Crimean platform.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bulgaria has tightened requirements for the entry of Ukrainians due to quarantine.

