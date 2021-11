Court Orders Detention Of U.S. Citizen Suspected Of Ordering Leschenko Assassination Attempt

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has ordered United States citizen Kurt Groszhans to be taken into custody on suspicion of ordering the attempted murder of Minister of Agrarian Policy Roman Leschenko.

The National Police announced this in a statement to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The U.S. citizen has been arrested," the statement said.

According to the statement, the court granted investigators’ request to send the suspect to a pre-trial detention center.

The court session at which the pre-trial restrictions on another person involved in the case will be determined is continuing.

According to investigators, Groszhans hired Leschenko as a top manager at his agricultural company in 2018.

Later, he accused Leschenko of embezzling USD 250 million and tried to recover the money through the courts.

According to the Ministry of Interior Affairs, Groszhans hired a debt collector to recover the money, but the collector took the money without fulfilling his obligations, and the Groszhans decided to kill him.

Groszhans and a Ukrainian accomplice hired a hitman, who turned out to be an undercover police officer.

The police faked the assassination of the debt collector in November.

After that, Groszhans ordered the "killer" to murder Leschenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, employees of the Ministry of Interior Affairs have foiled an attempt on Leschenko’s life.

