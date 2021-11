Law enforcers have identified up to 10 potentially vulnerable sections on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the key task is to contain and stop a possible massive flow of illegal migrants, to prevent them from entering the territory of Ukraine.

Monastyrskyi said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in coordination with intelligence bodies, worked out the most possible scenarios of the actions of migrants.

“Today we have identified up to 10 potentially vulnerable sections, the total length of which is about 270 km,” he said.

He also noted that an operational survey of the border territory was carried out from the point of objective situation and risks, the aviation of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was involved in duty - up to 15 helicopters, 2 aircraft, 44 unmanned aerial vehicles.

“Today, according to my decree, the operational reserves of the National Guard and the National Police are involved. To protect the state border, we will use the tactics of echelon cover of the state border. Thus, the first composition of the echelon will be without weapons, only with protective equipment. In the case of aggressive actions by border violators, the personnel of the second echelon are provided with the use of the necessary special equipment and weapons. We understand that in the case of a threat to the life and health of border guards and law enforcement officers, we will use all the means of protection provided by law, including firearms," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Monastyrskyi announced the authorities' intention to provide funds in the state budget for 2022 for the development of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

