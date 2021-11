The Ministry of Internal Affairs is studying the issue of taking under additional protection the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Roman Leschenko, who is currently under the protection of the State Protection Department.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from the authority.

"At the moment, we are studying such a need (for additional protection)," the Interior Ministry said.

The authority noted that Leschenko is under the protection of the State Protection Department, which was allocated by decision of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy even before the preparation of the attempt on the minister.

The pre-trial investigation of the assassination attempt on Leschenko continues.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs prevented an assassination attempt on the life of the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Roman Leschenko.

One of the customers is a U.S. citizen.

