President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Anatolii Poloskov from the post of chairperson of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration.

This is stated in decrees Nos. 587 and 588 of November 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To dismiss Anatolii Oleksandrovych Poloskov from the post of head of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration in accordance with his application," reads the decree No. 587.

On his Facebook page, Poloskov wrote that his deputies - Myroslav Biletskyi, Ihor Shynkariuk and Istvan Petrushka - also wrote a letter of resignation.

"Changes in the life of each of us are inevitable. The main thing is that we are and remain a team and like-minded people. Therefore, together we wrote letters of resignation. We managed to do and implement a lot, launched new powerful projects that should be completed during 2022-2023. We sincerely thank everyone with whom we worked this year, who believes in us and walks alongside," he wrote.

Besides, the decree No. 588 entrusts the performance of the duties of the chairperson of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration to Petro Dobromilskyi.

He holds the post of deputy chairperson of the regional state administration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the dismissal of Anatolii Poloskov, chairperson of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration, by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyy appointed Poloskov as Zakarpattia governor instead of Oleksii Petrov in December 2020, after Petrov was elected a member of the Zakarpattia Regional Council from the Servant of the People party in local elections and subsequently headed the Zakarpattia Regional Council.

On November 15, the Zakarpattia Regional Council dismissed Petrov from the post of chairperson of the council.

Before being appointed governor, Poloskov worked for 20 years in wine-making companies, and since 2011 he was the director of the Chateau Chizay winery (Berehove, Zakarpattia region).

