Law Enforcers Ready To Shoot Migrants In Case Of Threat To Lives Of Border Guards - Monastyrskyi

Law enforcement agencies are ready to use firearms against migrants if they pose a threat to the lives of border guards.

Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrskyi said this during a speech in the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, border guards and other law enforcement officers, stationed in two echelons, will be located at the sections of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

Monastyrskyi said that the first echelon personnel would be unarmed.

"In the case of aggressive actions of migrants, the personnel of the second echelon ... in the case of a threat to the life and health of the border guards, we will take all the necessary measures, including firearms," ​​Monastyrskyi stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Internal Affairs admits the possibility of introducing a state of emergency in the border regions in the case of a threat of illegal crossing of the Ukrainian border by migrants.

