The Verkhovna Rada intends to allocate UAH 3 billion to pay UAH 1,000 to those vaccinated against coronavirus with two doses, although initially it was planned to send UAH 3 billion to support business in the "red" zones.

285 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 6297 as a basis, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the explanatory note, it is envisaged that due to the overfulfillment in January-October of the planned indicators of income to the state budget revenues for 2021, the corporate profit tax, rent for the special use of forest resources and for the special use of water, as well as value added tax from goods (works, services) produced in Ukraine, there is a possibility of increasing the expenditures of the general fund of the state budget-2021 under the new budget program of the Ministry of Economy - "Providing assistance to insured persons for the period of implementation of restrictive anti-epidemic measures introduced in order to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by coronavirus SARS-CoV-2" for UAH 3 billion.

It was planned that the corresponding amount of funds will be used to provide social support to insured persons in connection with the introduction of restrictive anti-epidemic measures on the territory of certain regions, which led to a temporary halt in business activities, as well as to stimulate business entities and employees to vaccinate.

According to the chairperson of the subcommittee on state budget expenditures of the budget committee Lesia Zaburanna, this bill is a continuation of the initiative of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to support the vaccinated, as well as those spheres most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

On November 15, Zelenskyy announced the payment from December 19 of UAH 1,000 to each person vaccinated in two doses against coronavirus.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Prime Minister d s, the program for paying UAH 1,000 to everyone fully vaccinated against coronavirus will start on December 19 and will last until 2023.

