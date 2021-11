Rada Not To Consider Capital City Bill Via Special Procedure, Postpones Its Consideration To November 30-Decem

The parliament has postponed the consideration of bill No. 2143-3 on the capital city, which provides for separation of the powers of the mayor of Kyiv and the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, to the plenary week of November 30-December 3 and decided not to consider it via a special procedure.

Member of Parliament Vitalii Bezghin (Servant of the People faction) announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Parliamentary factions and groups have reached a compromise on the consideration of the bill [No. 4208 on local administrations] and the bill on the capital city. We will not consider them via the special procedure. In exchange, our colleagues have agreed to withdraw all insignificant amendments," he wrote.

According to him, the consideration of the bills in full is planned for the next plenary week (November 30-December 3).

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Parliamentary Committee on State Power, Local Self-Government, Regional Development, and Urban Planning recommended on October 20 that the parliament adopt the draft law No. 2143-3 on separation of the powers of the mayor of Kyiv and the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration in its entirety after considering it via a special procedure.

