Belarus has stopped supplying electricity to Ukraine.

This is evidenced by the data of the Ukrenergo national energy company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to them, as of November 18, the import of electricity from Belarus is 0 MWh.

On November 17, imports were 415 MWh.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Belarus intended to stop electricity supplies to Ukraine from November 18.

The Belenergo state power generating association (Belarus) has announced that Belarus will continue supplying electricity to Ukraine under the contract that was signed for November.

Member of Parliament Andrii Herus of the Servant of the People faction, who heads the Parliamentary Committee on Energy, Housing, and Utilities, said on November 6 that Tet Group LLC had begun importing electricity from Belarus.

Ukraine imported 0.2 million kWh of electricity from Belarus from November 1 to November 7.

