MP Hetmantsev (Servant Of The People) States That It Is Impossible To Spend UAH 1,000 For Fully Vaccinated To

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairperson of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy, Danylo Hetmantsev, states that UAH 1,000 for the fully vaccinated cannot be spent on utility bills and medicines.

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"No, there is no possibility (to pay for this money) medicines and a utility bills," this is how he answered the question whether it would be possible to pay for utilities and medicines for UAH 1,000 for a full vaccination.

According to him, there will be a list of types of businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis, the services of which can be paid for with these funds.

"The corresponding money, which a person can receive and pay for these services (from the affected business), is directed to these types of activities," he said.

Hetmantsev said it was "a program to support people and businesses."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the program of payment of UAH 1,000 to everyone fully vaccinated against coronavirus will start on December 19 and will last until 2023.

