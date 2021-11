61.1% Of Those Polled By Ukrainian Sociological Group Have Negative Attitude To Zelenskyy's Running For 2nd Te

According to a poll by the Ukrainian Sociological Group, 61.1% of respondents have a negative attitude to the running of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a second term.

This is evidenced by the results of the poll, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The respondents were asked if President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would run for a second term, how would they react to this decision.

61.1% - negatively, 23.6% - positively, 11.6% - answered "doesn’t matter" and 3.7% found it difficult to answer.

The poll was conducted from November 3 to 10, 2,004 adult respondents were interviewed in all regions of Ukraine, with the exception of the occupied territories, using a face-to-face interview method.

The statistical error of the sample does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August, 48% of those polled by the Razumkov Center were against the nomination of Zelenskyy for a second presidential term.

