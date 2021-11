The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) have dismissed criminal proceedings based on the recordings of conversations between U.S. President Joseph Biden and former President Petro Poroshenko dated November 16, 2016, published by Member of Parliament Andrii Derkach (independent).

This is stated in the response of the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) to the inquiry of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The NACB detectives carried out a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings of May 19, 2020 on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code. On December 12, 2020, the detective decided to dismiss criminal proceedings due to the lack of corpus delicti," the response reads.

The High Anti-Corruption Court and the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court recognized the decision of the NACB to dismiss the case as lawful and refused to satisfy the complaints of the applicant's representative against the decision.

Also, the Prosecutor General's Office said that, based on the results of the investigation, the State Bureau of Investigations decided to dismiss the case on the alleged high treason of Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2020, the Prosecutor General's Office instructed the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the criminal proceedings based on the recordings of the conversations between Biden and Poroshenko dated November 16, 2016, made public by Derkach.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources