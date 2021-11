No Taxes Will Be Charged From UAH 1,000 To Each Person Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that taxes will not be levied on the planned payments of UAH 1,000 to each person vaccinated against the coronavirus.

He announced this during a government meeting on November 17, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Another important point. There will be no taxes on this thousand hryvnia," the Prime Minister said.

Besides, according to him, these funds will not in any way affect the receipt of subsidies by people.

Funds in the amount of UAH 1,000 will be paid to virtual payment cards through Diia.

They can be spent on purchasing tickets to a cinema, theater, concert, sports and travel around Ukraine by train or plane.

Approximately 6,000 business entities across the country will be able to take part in the program.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the payment of UAH 1,000 from December 19 to each person vaccinated with two doses against coronavirus.

