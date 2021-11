Naftogaz And Moldovan Energocom Did Not Enter Into Agreements On Gas Loan

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and Energocom (Moldova) did not enter into agreements on a gas loan.

This is stated in the response of Naftogaz to the inquiry of Ukrainian News Agency.

"Naftogaz of Ukraine has not entered into any agreements/contracts with Energocom related to gas loans," the response reads.

According to the statement, on October 12, Naftogaz and Energocom signed a framework agreement defining the general terms of cooperation between the parties.

However, this agreement does not oblige the parties to sell or buy gas.

It is also noted that Naftogaz took part and won the Energocom tenders on October 28, 2021 for the supply of 0.5 million cubic meters of natural gas and on October 29 for the supply of 12.1 million cubic meters of natural gas.

As a result of the respective tenders, Naftogaz and Energocom signed gas purchase and sale agreements reflecting the terms and conditions of fuel supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in late October, the Republic of Moldova received gas from Ukraine to balance the operation of its gas transmission system (GTS).

At the same time, in late October, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that a certain amount of gas will be provided to Moldova not for money, but for use for a certain period.

Also in late October, Naftogaz won the tender of the Moldovan Energocom for the supply of 500,000 cubic meters of natural gas.

In early November, Naftogaz won a tender of Moldovan Energocom for the supply of 12.1 million cubic meters of natural gas.

In the first half of 2021, compared to the same period last year, the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company reduced net loss 7 times or by UAH 9.891 billion to UAH 1.650 billion, increasing revenue by 47.8% or UAH 34.157 billion to UAH 105.56 billion.

In 2020, the group of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company group received a loss of UAH 19.002 billion.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company is the leading enterprise of the country's fuel and energy complex, which is engaged in exploration and development of deposits, drilling, storage of oil and gas, transportation of oil, as well as supplying gas to consumers.

