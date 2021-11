Rada Introduces Fine Of Up To UAH 5,100 For the Ale Of Medicines To Children Under 14

The Verkhovna Rada introduced a fine from UAH 3,400 to UAH 5,100 (200-300 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens) for the sale (dispensing) of medicines to children under 14.

A total of 315 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No. 5123-1 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to it, a fine is imposed on the person directly involved in the retail sale of medicines and (or) the delivery of medicines to the end consumer.

It is proposed to introduce a fine from UAH 5,100 to UAH 6,800 (300-400 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens) for a repeated violation.

The sale (dispensing) of medicines in pharmacies without a prescription in cases prohibited by law shall result in the imposition of a fine from UAH 850 to UAH 1,700 (50-100 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens).

Repeated such violation entails a fine from UAH 1,700 to UAH 3,400 (100-200 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada intends to ban the sale of medicines to children under 14.

On March 2, an 11-year-old girl was poisoned by pills in Rivne.

In February, one schoolgirl died and another one was hospitalized due to poisoning with the drug Drotaverin at the lyceum in Boyarka of Kyiv region.

The National Police state that the Ministry of Health and the State Service for Medicines should address the issue of banning the sale of the drug Drotaverin (Noshpa) to children.

