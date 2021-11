President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to hold the 10th-anniversary meeting of the high-level strategic council in Kyiv in February 2022.

That follows from a statement by the press service of the Presidential Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the important event should be preceded by thorough preparation, in particular, the holding of the second meeting of Quadriga at the level of foreign and defense ministers in December this year.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy informed Erdogan about the start of the batch production of An-178 transport aircraft and offered to become his customer.

"I invite Turkey to join the circle of its customers," Zelenskyy said.

The leaders of the countries are determined to complete the preparation of the Agreement on the Free Trade Zone in the near future.

Also during the meeting, attention was paid to the state of implementation of the agreements reached on a number of projects on the bilateral agenda, in particular, the construction of housing for representatives of the Crimean Tatar people.

The parties discussed issues of interaction in the energy sector, among other things, ways to diversify the supply of energy resources.

The President of Ukraine paid special attention to the issue of the release of Ukrainian citizens illegally detained by Russia.

Zelenskyy and Erdogan exchanged views on the security situation in the region, as well as on relevant initiatives to strengthen security in the Black Sea region.

The presidents discussed issues of cooperation in the defense sector.

The parties stated that the strategic partnership is already strengthening the armed forces of the two countries.

They noted the implementation of a number of important projects in the field of aircraft construction and the development of the Navy, as well as prospects for deepening such cooperation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine and Turkey have agreed on the joint production of drones.

