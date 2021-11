SBI Seeing No Reason To Prosecute MP Kovaliov Over His Involvement In Traffic Accident

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) sees no reason to prosecute Member of Parliament Oleksii Kovaliov (Servant of the People faction), who was involved in a road traffic accident, and the truck driver involved in the accident.

A representative of the State Bureau of Investigation announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

The State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that it is investigating the accident in which Kovaliov was injured.

Kovaliov sustained several minor injuries (a lacerated wound of the upper lip, dislocations, and abrasions) as a result of a collision with a truck.

The truck driver sustained no injuries.

There were no signs that the drivers of the vehicles involved in the accident were in states of alcoholic intoxication.

"There are no grounds for criminal prosecution of any of the drivers yet," the representative said.

The pre-trial investigation of the criminal proceedings is continuing.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, Kovaliov was involved in an accident in the Kyiv region on November 15, as a result of which he was hospitalized.

He and the second person involved in the accident did not sustain significant injuries, and they have made no claims against each other.

