NACB Does Not Keep Records Of Vaccinated Employees And Could Not Provide Such Information

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) states it did not keep records of vaccinated employees and was unable to provide such information, as well as data on whether someone was suspended from work due to absence of vaccination.

This is stated in the response of the NACB to the inquiry of the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The legislation of Ukraine and the directives of the director of the National Bureau do not provide for the obligation to provide information on the number of vaccinations of the employees of the National Bureau ... The National Bureau cannot provide the necessary information at this time," the ministry said in its response.

The NACB also notes that information on the number of suspended workers refers to information on the passage of service by employees of the National Bureau, which is provided with the permission of the director of the bureau or his deputy.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police did not allow 405 employees to work due to absence of vaccination.

