Yurii Vitrenko, board chairperson of the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, states that the German Federal Network Agency (BundesNetzAgentur, BNetzA) has suspended certification of the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline operator.

He wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“On the good news, the certification of the Nord Stream-2 has been suspended. However, everything is not so simple. Gazprom is resorting to legal tricks,” he wrote.

According to Vitrenko, the Gazprom company (Russia) announced to the German regulator its intention to create a subsidiary in Germany, which will allegedly be an independent operator of the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline, and only that part of it, which is located in Germany.

"This is a mockery of European regulations. It does not correspond to either the spirit or the letter of the European legislation on certification of main gas pipelines," he added.

Vitrenko urged those who truly care about security and the rule of law not to ignore Gazprom's legal tricks.

“In particular, we call on the U.S. government to impose sanctions under U.S. law on the Nord Stream-2 operator, which Gazprom claims to be created. These new sanctions should be in effect at least until Russia stops using natural gas as a weapon and will begin to operate in accordance with European regulations," Vitrenko summed up.

According to the German regulator (BNetzA), after a detailed study of the documents, the Federal Network Agency came to the conclusion that certification of the operator of the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline is possible only if the operator is created in a legal form in accordance with German law.

“Nord Stream-2 AG, headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, has decided not to transform the existing company, but to establish a subsidiary under German law only for the German section of the main gas pipeline. This subsidiary will become the owner and operator of the German section of the main gas pipeline. The subsidiary itself must then meet the requirements of the energy law for an independent transport network operator," the statement reads.

It clarifies that the certification process is suspended until the transfer of the main assets and human resources to the subsidiary is completed and when the German regulator can check all the documentation.

"When these requirements are met, the German Federal Network Agency will be able to renew its expertise, which can last up to four months, as established by law, prepare a draft decision and submit to the European Commission for comment," the statement said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the German regulator included the Ukrainian companies GTS Operator of Ukraine and Naftogaz of Ukraine in the certification process for the Nord Stream-2 operator.

In October, Gazprom began filling the first string of the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline with gas.

On September 10, Gazprom completed the construction of the Nord Stream-2 main gas pipeline.

Also, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the introduction of sanctions against Nord Stream-2.

