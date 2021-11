Each Vaccinated Person Will Receive UAH 1,000 Through Voucher Or Deposit For Certain Goods Or Services - Nykyf

Each person fully vaccinated against coronavirus will receive UAH 1,000, announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, through a voucher or deposit for certain goods or services.

The press secretary of the President Serhii Nykyforov announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It (UAH 1,000) will be received by all Ukrainians who have completed the full course of vaccination. One dose in the case of Johnson&Johnson, or two - in all others. Until December 19 and after," Nykyforov explained.

He noted that the money will be paid as part of a large-scale program to support business through consumers, and thus the government demonstrates gratitude to people who have decided to get vaccinated and encourages those who are still hesitant, as well as helps entrepreneurs who have suffered the most from quarantine restrictions.

"The mechanism for allocating money is still being worked out, but already now we can say that this is not cash. It will be a certain voucher or certificate, or a deposit - call it what you want - for a list of goods and services. An exhaustive list will be announced in the near future, but in general it is culture, travel and sports. Therefore, there is a third plus from the program - the encouragement of cultural and sports development of Ukrainians," Nykyforov wrote.

He noted that the process of receiving money by those who have the Diia mobile application and those who do not have it will be different, but no one will be forgotten.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 15, Zelenskyy announced in a video message the payment in Diia of UAH 1,000 from December 19 to everyone vaccinated against coronavirus.

The state will also provide an alternative opportunity to receive this money for elderly people who do not have such an application.

Zelenskyy promised that about UAH 3 billion will be allocated for the program by the end of the year, the same amount - at the beginning of 2022.

On November 15, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 16,308 over November 14 to 3,244,749, and the number of deaths increased by 838 over November 14 to 77,985; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 51%, and the number of new deaths increased by 89.6%.

According to the report, as of the morning of November 16, a total of 3,244,749 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 77,985 deaths; 2,664,373 had recovered.

On November 15, a total of 16,308 new disease cases were recorded, 838 people died, and 21,914 people recovered.

Therefore, as of November 15, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (16,308 vs 21,914).

At the same time, on November 15, a total of 2,264 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 20.1% over November 14.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources