Kyiv intends to raise public transport fares from UAH 8 to UAH 20 from January 2022.

"The current price in public transport does not correspond to the economically justified tariff for a long time. According to the calculations of the Kyivpastrans utility company, the economically justified tariff in ground transport is UAH 22.30. According to the calculations of the Kyivskyi Metropoliten utility company, the justified tariff in the metro is UAH 22. However, we understand that this is a large financial burden on passengers, therefore, when calculating new tariffs, one of the tasks is to leave transport services differentiated with a system of discounts," said Mykola Povoroznyk, deputy chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration.

According to him, one trip in public transport (metro, tram, trolleybus, bus) will cost UAH 20 in case of purchasing a single ticket.

In case of payment for travel using the Municipal Card ‘Kyivan’s Card’ multifunctional electronic card, the cost of the trip will be UAH 12.

For passengers who buy trips by replenishing an electronic ticket, the cost of a trip in public transport will be from UAH 15 to UAH 20: UAH 15 when buying 50 trips, UAH 20 - when buying one to nine trips.

There is also the possibility of purchasing monthly travel tickets with discounts.

One trip with a travel ticket will cost from UAH 14.20, depending on the type of a travel ticket.

Also, tickets that are used from the moment of activation remain in circulation: for 24 hours, 48 ​​and 72 hours.

"After the increase in the tariff for using public transport, the fare for cardholders of a Kyivan’s Card (who do not have the right to free travel) will be UAH 12, regardless of the number of trips. Passengers using monthly travel tickets will pay from UAH 14.20 to UAH 14.50, depending on the type of a travel ticket. And passengers who replenish an electronic ticket, depending on the number of purchased trips, will pay from UAH 15 to UAH 20," said Povoroznyk.

He stressed that the city retains benefits for all socially vulnerable categories of the population.

"For now, the people of Kyiv have the opportunity to purchase trips in advance at a price of UAH 6.50 and use public transport for some time at the old prices," he said.

On the procedure for increasing tariffs, on November 16, public discussions will begin in the format of electronic consultations, which will last 15 days.

It is planned to set new tariffs from January 1, 2022.

