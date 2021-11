Workers prepare to transfer China-donated COVID-19 vaccines at the Abeid Amani Karume International Airport in Zanzibar, Tanzania. Photo by Xinhua.

Some 53 African countries have acquired about 357.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union, said in a weekly update that around 6.06 percent of Africa's population have been fully vaccinated.

A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a man on the Transvaco Vaccination Train in East London, South Africa. Photo by Xinhua.

Some 204.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses available have been administered so far, accounting for about 57% of the total supply, it was noted.

Five countries, namely Morocco, Egypt, South Africa, Algeria and Tunisia have acquired and administered the most doses of COVID-19 vaccines to their respective populations, according to the agency.

As of Friday afternoon, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa had reached 8,549,672, with 220,378 deaths and 7,966,552 recoveries, according to the agency.

