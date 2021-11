MP Kovaliov (Servant Of The People) Hospitalized Over Road Accident In Kyiv Region

Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction Oleksii Kovaliov has been hospitalized over a road accident in Kyiv region.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the police.

The road accident involving the MP took place on November 15 at 10:50 a.m. on the Kyiv-Odesa highway near the turn to Khlepcha village.

A MAN truck driven by a 52-year-old driver collided with a Mercedes Benz vehicle driven by the MP, 32.

As a result of the accident, the MP received numerous injuries and was hospitalized to a Bila Tserkva hospital.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating the accident.

A criminal case is underway.

The police said Kovaliov was sober.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, despite spending two months on an investigation into a road accident with the participation of member of the Ukrainian Parliament Oleksandr Trukhin (Servant Of The People), the SBI failed to find out who was driving the car involved in the accident.

