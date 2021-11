EU Will Have To Choose Between Russian Gas And Protecting Ukraine – British Prime Minister Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson states that the European Union will have to pick between Russian natural gas and protecting Ukraine.

He said delivering his speech at a London city mayor’s dinner on Monday, November 15, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Johnson also said that Britain sees a disturbing situation at the border of Ukraine and confirms its further support for the territorial integrity of Ukraine against the background of Russia’s aggression.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Britain is ready to send 600 military to Ukraine over a threat of Russia’s offensive.

