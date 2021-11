Ex-Interior Minister Avakov Does Not Believe In Zelenskyy’s 2nd Presidential Term

Former Interior Minister Arsen Avakov does not believe in the second term of the presidency of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

He said this in an interview for the Ukrainska Pravda online media, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“No, I don’t believe (in the second term),” Avakov said.

In his opinion, in order to get the second term, Zelenskyy now needs to seriously change the management structure that he is building in the state.

"It seems to me that he is not yet ready for this," the ex-minister said.

Avakov believes that Zelenskyy can lose the presidential elections to "anyone," including the former head of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmitry Razumkov.

"Anyone. Razumkov has appeared on his field. Now they will expel him from the parliament - and he will receive another 5%," Avakov expressed his confidence.

The ex-minister stressed that the anti-rating that Zelenskyy is now gaining is inevitable for any person leading the country in a situation Ukraine is in now.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said that he had not yet decided whether to run for a second term.

