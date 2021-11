The traffic lane reserved for the exclusive use by Beijing 2022 participants. Photo by Xinhua/Ju Huanzong.

The first traffic lane reserved for the exclusive use by Beijing 2022 participants has been set up here, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The road at the west side of the Olympic Park has been marked out with an Olympic Lane while Olympic lanes with a total length of 74.7 kilometers will be set up by the end of this month, involving around 20 roads of downtown Beijing.

According to Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport, these special lanes are now just marked out and can be used by private vehicles as normal until the traffic management notice of special lanes is issued prior to the opening of the Games.

The reserved lanes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are composed of specialized lane markings and supporting identification signals. Two types of paintings were used to make the lanes identifiable.

There will be 20 urban roads especially for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Construction will be completed by end of November in Beijing, with 185 sets of dedicated lane signs and 73 sets of indication marks, the Beijing traffic management authorities said.

A variety of reminder marks will be installed to ensure the smooth running of the specialized lanes. A notice board is set to be built 200 meters ahead of the entrance to the fast road, according to transport authorities.

