Servant Of The People Asks To Consider "Resource" Bill And Launch Special Procedure On Bills On Capital And Tr

The Servant of the People faction in the Verkhovna Rada asks to consider bill No. 5600 on amendments to the Tax Code, as well as launch a special procedure on bills No. 2143-3 on the separation of powers of the mayor of Kyiv and the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration and No. 4298 on the transfer of heads of local state administrations to the category of civil servants at the plenary week of November 15-19.

Deputy Chairperson of the Servant of the People faction Andrii Motovylovets said this during the parliamentary conciliation council on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"On Tuesday, November 16, the Verkhovna Rada will consider the law of Ukraine on critical infrastructure, on administrative procedure, on amendments to the law on the judiciary and the status of judges, on mediation, on the use of e-mail addresses in the directions of court decisions, on lawmaking. On Tuesday, we will launch a full-fledged bureau of economic security. We will also consider 5600 - a resource bill," he said.

Besides, according to Motovylovets, on Thursday, November 18, the Verkhovna Rada will consider bill No. 6297 on the channeling of UAH 3 billion to support businesses in the framework of the transition to the "red" zone of epidemic danger, No. 6298 on the channeling of UAH 2.5 billion on the implementation of infrastructure projects, No. 6060 on enterprises of water supply and sewerage facilities (on drinking water for residents of Donbas).

The faction also asks to launch a special procedure on November 18 to consider bills No. 2143-3 on the capital and No. 4298 on the transfer of heads of local state administrations to the category of civil servants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the first deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko forecasts the adoption of bill No. 2143-3 on the separation of powers of the mayor of Kyiv and the chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration in December.

When asked when the new chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration will be appointed instead of the current Vitali Klitschko, Korniyenko said that "quickly."

