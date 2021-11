NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg Invites Kuleba To Meeting Of NATO Foreign Ministers In Riga

Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg invited Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba to a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Riga, Latvia.

Stoltenberg said this at a joint press conference in Brussels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I am pleased to invite you to Riga to attend the meeting of NATO foreign ministers next month," Stoltenberg said.

Kuleba thanked NATO for the decision to invite Ukraine to participate in the meeting of NATO foreign ministers.

The head of the Georgian Foreign Ministry was also invited to the meeting.

The meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of foreign ministers will be held in Riga on November 30 and December 1.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the development of the situation in Donbas with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

