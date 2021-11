Ukraine is consolidating partners to counter Russia's hybrid aggression.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a joint press conference with Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Russian military maneuvers, the energy crisis in Europe and the migration crisis on the border of Belarus with Poland and Lithuania should be considered in a single complex as elements of a hybrid war of Russia against Europe and the Euro-Atlantic community. Ukraine has always been and remains committed to peace, justice and security in Europe. We are ready to jointly defend these fundamental principles for Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community," Kuleba said.

The minister stressed that Ukraine is already consolidating partners to counter Russia's hybrid aggression.

Kuleba recalled that Russia did not withdraw military equipment and most of the troops that it pulled to the borders of Ukraine in the spring.

In turn, Stoltenberg said that Russia has significant military forces near the border with Ukraine, but urged not to speculate on the possibility of a large-scale invasion.

“I cannot go into the details of our intelligence and I believe that now it is important not to increase the tension. But we must really look at the challenges we face. And we see a large military build-up of Russia, we see an unusual concentration of troops and we know that Russia has previously used these forces to conduct aggressive actions against Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

He added that some of these troops are already on the territory of Ukraine, in particular in the occupied Crimea.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kuleba called on the EU to take measures to contain Russia from further aggressive actions against Ukraine.

The United Kingdom is ready to send 600 troops to Ukraine due to the threat of a Russian invasion.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that the migrant crisis organized by Belarus on the border with Poland is aimed at diverting attention from Russia's actions on the border with Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources