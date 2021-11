The interim parliamentary commission of inquiry that was set up to investigate whether officials foiled an operation to detain mercenaries belonging to the Wagner private military company was unable to identify the Ukrainian officials that made the decision to postpone the operation.

The interim commission’s head Mariana Bezuhla announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The available data allow us to conclude indirectly that the active operation was postponed from July 25 to July 30, 2020. The interim commission of inquiry was unable to establish exactly who in Ukraine and at what level made the decision to postpone the operation," she said.

According to her, the interim commission established "the absence of any documented instructions to postpone [the operation] from any official."

Besides, according to her, the commission found no confirmation that the president of Ukraine personally ordered the leadership of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense’s Main Intelligence Directorate to postpone the operation.

The Bellingcat “international group of investigative journalists” stated on November 14 that it would publish an investigation into “Wagnergate” at the beginning of this week.

Citing his sources in law enforcement agencies, journalist Yurii Butusov wrote on August 18, 2020, that the detention of the Wagner private military company’s mercenaries in Belarus was a special operation by the Ukrainian intelligence services and that the operation failed because of an information leak from the Office of the President of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Office of the President of Ukraine’s head Andrii Yermak has said that he believes that the reports claiming that the Ukrainian intelligence services planned an operation to detain members of the Wagner private military company and that the operation was postponed due to a possible information leak after a meeting with the head of state and a planned a disinformation campaign.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources