The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) asks the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to choose a measure of restraint in the form of round-the-clock house arrest for the Member of Parliament Geo Leros, who showed an offensive gesture to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and did not comply with the court's decision to refute the accusations against the brother of the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Denys, in "sale" of posts in government bodies.

Leros' lawyer Ihor Cherezov announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"(They are asking for) round-the-clock house arrest," the lawyer said.

The petition was filed with the court last week.

The trial was supposed to take place on November 12, but the meeting was postponed until November 16.

The SBI charges Leros under Part 1 of Article 296 (hooliganism) and Part 1 of Article 382 (failure to comply with a court decision) of the Criminal Code.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SBI served Leros with charge papers on refusing to refute the accusations against Yermak's brother of "selling" posts in the government.

The SBI also served Leros with charge papers on hooliganism for an offensive gesture to Zelenskyy in parliament.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources