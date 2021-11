Liashko Considers Stabilization Of Hospitalizations Rate As First Positive Signal Of Coronavirus Incidence Pea

Health Minister Viktor Liashko considers the stabilization of the hospitalization rate as the first positive signal that the peak in the incidence of coronavirus has passed.

He stated this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Ukraine, we are seeing a 6% decrease in cases of coronavirus disease this week compared to last. Over the past week, the number of admissions to covid hospitals has also decreased by 13%," Liashko said.

According to him, for the first time in the past three months, the average daily number of discharges from covid hospitals prevails over the number of hospitalized.

Also, according to him, an average of 7% fewer patients are admitted to hospitals than they are discharged.

"Stabilization of the level of hospitalizations is the first positive signal of the passage of the peak of morbidity and the beginning of unloading the medical system of Ukraine," the Minister of Health said.

He noted that this is not yet a victory over the virus, the number of cases and hospitalizations are at a fairly high level.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 14, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 10,802 over November 13 to 3,228,441, and the number of deaths increased by 442 over November 13 to 77,147; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 25.5%, and the number of new deaths increased by 9.7%.

According to the report, as of the morning of November 15, a total of 3,228,441 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases were registered in Ukraine; the number included 77,147 deaths; 2,642,459 had recovered.

On November 14, a total of 10,802 new disease cases were recorded, 442 people died, and 11,219 people recovered.

Therefore, as of November 14, the number of newly infected people was lower than that of those who recovered (10,802 vs 11,219).

At the same time, on November 14, a total of 2,798 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, down 42.7% over November 13.

The National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) forecasted the peak of the coronavirus pandemic from October 20 to November 5.

