State Border Service Does Not Record Cases Of Illegal Crossing Of Ukrainian Border By Migrants

The State Border Guard Service does not record cases of illegal crossing of the Ukrainian border by migrants who were at the border of Belarus with Poland.

The speaker of the State Border Guard Service, Andrii Demchenko, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"There are no cases (of illegal border crossing by these migrants)," he said.

According to him, the situation on the Ukrainian borders is under control.

"Groups of migrants near the border of our state are not recorded," said a representative of the State Border Guard Service.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Internal Affairs admits the possibility of introducing a state of emergency in the border regions in the case of a threat of illegal crossing of the Ukrainian border by migrants.

