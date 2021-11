Migrant Crisis On Border With Poland Aims To Divert Attention From Russia's Actions On Border With Ukraine - U

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken believes that the migrant crisis organized by Belarus on the border with Poland is aimed at diverting attention from Russia's actions on the border with Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the press service of the U.S. Department of State following a conversation between U.S. Secretary of State Blinken and Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau.

Blinken, in a telephone conversation with the Polish Foreign Minister, suggested that one of the goals of Aleksandr Lukashenko's regime, which is contributing to the influx of migrants to the external border of the European Union, is to divert attention from Russia's actions on the border with Ukraine.

Blinken also noted that the actions of the Lukashenko regime threaten security and sow discord.

Blinken, on behalf of the United States, expressed support for Poland and called on Lukashenko to eliminate the root causes of the sanctions imposed by the West - violation of human rights and fundamental freedoms of the Belarusian people.

Besides, the U.S. Secretary of State expressed gratitude to Poland for its active support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 11, Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed the security situation in Ukraine with Blinken.

