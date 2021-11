Xiao Yi, former vice chairman of the Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and removed from his post for grave violations of Party discipline and laws. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

An investigation conducted by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission found that Xiao had abused his power to introduce and support enterprises to engage in virtual currency mining activities, which go against the country's industrial policies.

The investigation found that Xiao had accepted gifts and money in violation of the eight-point code for Party and government conduct, and had attended banquets that may have compromised the fulfillment of his duties.

Xiao was also found to have traded power for money and sex, taken advantage of his position to seek benefits for others in personnel promotion and project contracting, and illegally accepted huge amounts of property in return, among others.

In line with Party regulations and laws, a decision has been made to expel him from the Party, remove him from his post, confiscate his illicit gains, and hand over his case for judicial proceedings.

