The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has served Member of Parliament Geo Leros (independent), who is a former member of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, with notification of suspicion of refusing to retract the allegation that Denys Yermak, the brother of the Office of the President of Ukraine’s head Andrii Yermak, "sold" positions in the government.

The State Bureau of Investigation announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

Leros was served with notification of suspicion of non-compliance with a court decision to retract his allegation against Yermak.

According to the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, Leros was served with the notification of suspicion on the instructions of the acting prosecutor general on November 12.

According to investigators, the Kyiv Court of Appeal ruled on August 11 that the information that Leros disseminated on social media on March 29, 2020, was false and that it harmed the honor, dignity, and business reputation of Yermak.

The court ordered Leros to post a retraction on his Facebook page.

The court decision came into legal force on August 11.

According to the State Bureau of Investigation, Leros deliberately refused to comply with the court's decision even though he was duly informed about it and had realistic opportunities to comply.

After opening enforcement proceedings, imposing two monetary penalties, and issuing repeat warnings of criminal liability for deliberate non-compliance with the court decision, bailiffs notified the State Bureau of Investigation of the commission of a criminal offense.

Leros faces up to three years in prison if found guilty.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, a court recently ordered Leros to retract his allegation that Denys Yermak "sold" government positions.

The Ministry of Justice then launched enforcement proceedings and asked the State Bureau of Investigation to prosecute Leros for refusing to comply with the court’s decision.

