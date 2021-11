Despite the fact that the European Union has excluded Ukraine from the green list, Cyprus, Estonia, Croatia, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Austria, Denmark, Belgium, Ireland, Sweden, France, Slovakia, Spain, Greece and Latvia remain open for travel by Ukrainians.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote about this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the conditions of entry, Ukrainians who have completed a full course of vaccination, have a certificate of recovery or a negative PCR test are allowed to enter Ireland from Ukraine.

As a reminder, one still need a visa to travel to Ireland.

Sweden has retained a full-fledged visa-free entry for Ukrainians who have completed a full course of vaccination.

For Ukrainians who do not have a digital COVID certificate, there is a requirement for a negative PCR test to enter Sweden.

France has retained a full-fledged visa-free entry for Ukrainians who have completed a full course of vaccination with Pfizer/Comirnaty, Moderna, AstraZeneca/Vaxzevria/Covishield and Janssen/Johnson&Johnson.

Slovakia and Latvia have also retained full-fledged visa-free entry for Ukrainians who have completed a full course of vaccination.

Spain has also retained a full-fledged visa-free entry for Ukrainians who have completed a full course of vaccination, however, until November 14 inclusive, travel to Spain is possible without the need to provide a certificate of vaccination or a negative PCR test result.

Ukrainians who have completed a full course of vaccination, have a certificate of recovery or a negative PCR test are allowed to enter Greece from Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Austria, Denmark and Belgium remain open for travel by Ukrainians.

On November 9, the EU resumed travel restrictions on Ukrainians due to an increase in the incidence of coronavirus in Ukraine.

