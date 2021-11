Ukraine-USA Strategic Partnership Commission To Meet Regularly, Next Meeting Will Be Held In Kyiv In 2022 - Ku

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that the Ukraine-U.S. Strategic Partnership Commission intends to meet on a regular basis, and the next meeting will take place in Kyiv in 2022.

The minister said this during a briefing on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The commission, whose meeting we held in Washington, will not be a one-time event. The Secretary of State and I agreed that we will hold meetings in its format on a regular basis, the next meeting of the commission's working groups will take place next year in Kyiv," he said.

Kuleba stressed that the commission will be a permanent format of institutional interaction with the United States and negotiations will be held regularly.

According to the minister, the new Strategic Partnership Charter is a long-term strategy for the development of relations between Ukraine and the United States for the next 10 years.

He also stressed that the United States consolidated its support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, further defense cooperation, the provision of weapons to Ukraine that would strengthen its defense capability, and also committed to maintaining sanctions against Russia until Ukraine's territorial integrity was resumed, and reaffirmed its support for Ukraine’s course towards NATO membership.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 10, Ukraine and the United States signed the Strategic Partnership Charter.

