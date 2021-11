Ukraine Interested In Developing Cooperation With Slovakia In Providing Rail Container Traffic Along Asia-Euro

Ukraine is interested in developing cooperation with Slovakia in providing rail container traffic along the Asia-Europe route.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has said this at a press conference following a meeting with Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the transport sector, an important component of interaction can be the provision of rail container traffic on the Asia-Europe route," the Prime Minister said.

He noted that work is being carried out in Ukraine to organize promising logistics schemes for appropriate transportation for existing container trains.

Shmyhal added that the schedules of their movement and the technology of transportation of such trains have also been developed.

The Prime Minister stressed that Ukraine is interested in attracting additional cargo traffic.

"To ensure rail container traffic on the Asia-Europe route, a promising area of ​​cooperation with Slovakia is the creation of multimodal logistics terminals for handling cargo at the Ukrainian-Slovak border," the Prime Minister added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal visited Zakarpattia region to meet with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Heger on Friday.

Shmyhal and Slovakian Prime Minister Heger discussed the possibility of increasing natural gas supplies to Ukraine through Slovakia.

