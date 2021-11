Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Prime Minister of Slovakia Eduard Heger have discussed the possibility of increasing natural gas supplies to Ukraine through Slovakia.

Shmyhal said this at a press conference following a meeting with Heger, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today we discussed the possibility of increasing the supply of natural gas to Ukraine through the territory of Slovakia. This can happen in accordance with the agreements of the operators of the gas transportation systems of our countries," Shmyhal said.

He added that Slovakia is one of the key partners of Ukraine in the energy sector.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Shmyhal visited Zakarpattia region to meet with the Prime Minister of Slovakia Heger on Friday.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources