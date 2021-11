Danilov Rules Out Lethal Force If Refugees Break Through Ukrainian Border

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov rules out lethal force in the case of a breakthrough of the Ukrainian border by illegal migrants, who are on the border of Poland with Belarus.

He said this on the air of the 1+1 TV channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We cannot open fire to kill. It is strictly forbidden,” he said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side must take preventive measures to prevent this from happening.

“And we are doing this,” Danilov assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine decided to strengthen the state border with Belarus in connection with a possible influx of illegal migrants.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs notes an increase in migrant flows at the Ukrainian borders.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs does not exclude that the flow of refugees from the Middle East, who are now at the border with Poland, in the near future, at the suggestion of the Russian and Belarusian special services, may be redirected to Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources