IMF Plans To Consider Issue Of Allocating Next Tranche To Ukraine On November 22

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) plans to consider the issue of allocating the next tranche to Ukraine on November 22.

This is evidenced by the data on the fund's website, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the meeting of the fund, it is planned to revise the stand by program of cooperation with Ukraine.

On October 18, the IMF announced that the IMF mission and the Ukrainian authorities had reached an agreement at the staff level on the first revision of the stand by program.

This paves the way for the results of the first revision of the stand by program and the request for an extension of the program to be submitted to the IMF's board of executive directors.

The completion of the first revision will allow talking about a tranche in the amount of SDR 500 million (special drawing rights), which is the equivalent of about USD 700 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an 18-month stand by program with Ukraine with access to 3.6 billion SDRs (equivalent to about USD 5 billion) was approved on June 9, 2020 with the aim of providing balance of payments and budget support while Ukrainian authorities are struggling with the consequences of the shock from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The current program ends on December 8, 2021.

